Julia rejoined the TMJ4 team in January after moving home to Wisconsin from Virginia. She’s not new to the newsroom though! Julia was an intern here with TMJ4 as well as the Morning Blend while she was in college at Marquette University.

She specializes in writing articles and breaking news for TMJ4, and has a special interest in local sports and entertainment stories.

Have a news tip? Send it to Julia at julia.marshall@tmj4.com.