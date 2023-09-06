City bus vs school bus crash in Racine, Flight for Life requested

RACINE, Wis. — Several agencies, including Flight for Life, are responding to a crash between a Racine Transit bus and a school bus in Racine on Wednesday.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. near Goold and Shoop streets, not too far from Horlick High School.

School bus vs city bus in Racine

The Racine Police Department says a Flight for Life helicopter has landed at Horlick Field to transport one patient.

Kristi Wilcox with the Racine Police Department said the bus driver and driver assistant were the only two on the school bus. The school bus is used for special needs students and they just dropped off their last student prior to the crash.

As for the city bus, there were about seven to eight people aboard. The city's bus company, RYDE, issued the following statement: "A RYDE Racine Route 5 bus heading southbound to the Transit Center was involved in a collision. First and foremost, we are thinking about our driver and others hurt in the collision as they have been transported to the hospital to address their injuries. We are working with the Racine Police Department as they are investigating the incident."

TMJ4 News is working to learn the extent of injuries.

It is unclear what caused the crash, however, Wilcox said a "tree may be to blame."

Scene pictures show a school bus on its side and firefighters working to get patients out.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Photos below:

Brian Bruce

Brian Bruce

Brian Bruce

Brian Bruce

Brian Bruce

Brian Bruce

