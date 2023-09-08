Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two-car rollover crash closes Mitchell Interchange ramp

The ramp from I-94 south to 894 westbound was closed for about 2.5 hours.
crash.JPG
WisDOT
crash.JPG
Posted at 7:22 AM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 09:43:29-04

MILWAUKEE — The freeway has reopened on I-43 southbound in the Mitchell Interchange following a two-car crash with a rollover, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said injuries are unknown at this time.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device