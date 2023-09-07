Watch Now
Fall Out Boy, Jimmy Eat World to perform at Fiserv Forum this April

From left, Pete Wentz, Joe Trohman, Andy Hurley, and Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy arrive at the 4th Annual Hall of Games Awards on Saturday, Feb, 15, 2014 in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Posted at 9:30 AM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 10:30:55-04

MILWAUKEE — Pop rock fans, this news is going to make you very happy! Fall Out Boy and Jimmy Eat World are coming to Fiserv Forum.

Fiserv Forum posted on social media Thursday saying the two bands, along with Hot Mulligann and Carr, will take the stage on April 2.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m.

So, if you're a fan of songs like "The Middle," "Sugar We're Goin Down," "Hear You Me," and "Thnks fr th Mmrs," you might want to get tickets and heat to Fiserv on April 2.

