Fall Out Boy, Jimmy Eat World to perform at Fiserv Forum this April

MILWAUKEE — Pop rock fans, this news is going to make you very happy! Fall Out Boy and Jimmy Eat World are coming to Fiserv Forum.

Fiserv Forum posted on social media Thursday saying the two bands, along with Hot Mulligann and Carr, will take the stage on April 2.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m.

So, if you're a fan of songs like "The Middle," "Sugar We're Goin Down," "Hear You Me," and "Thnks fr th Mmrs," you might want to get tickets and heat to Fiserv on April 2.

JUST ANNOUNCED ⚡️ GRAMMY Award-nominated and multi-platinum selling rock band @FallOutBoy is stopping at Fiserv Forum on April 2, 2024 with Jimmy Eat World, Hot Mulligan and CARR! Tickets on sale next Friday, Sept. 15 at 10am CT. pic.twitter.com/uClTtbYZOY — Fiserv Forum (@FiservForum) September 7, 2023

