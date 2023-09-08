Two killed in double shooting near 35th and Juneau

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after two people were shot and killed near 35th and Juneau Friday morning.

The police department said the shooting happened around 9:13 a.m. A 31-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene, and a 54-year-old was taken to a local hospital where they later died.

Police said the circumstances leading to the shooting are under investigation, and they are looking for unknown suspects.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

