80-year-old woman dies after being hit by car while crossing the street

MILWAUKEE — An 80-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a car while in a crosswalk last week.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the woman was in a crosswalk near 6th and Lapham around 6:30 p.m. Friday when she was hit by a vehicle.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for her injuries. She died at the hospital on Tuesday, police said.

The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

