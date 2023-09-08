55-year-old shot and killed near 29th and Burleigh

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed Thursday night.

According to police, the shooting happened near 29th and Burleigh around 9:45 p.m. The victim, a 55-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition where he later died.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and police said they are looking for unknown suspects.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip