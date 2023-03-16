Excitement builds for Marquette's first 2023 NCAA Tournament game

MILWAUKEE — We are one day away from Marquette's first game in the men's 2023 NCAA Tournament and you can feel the excitement building.

TMJ4 News has multiple crews in Columbus, Ohio for the big game.

On Thursday, TMJ4 News Today had live interviews with our very own James Groh, who road-tripped to Ohio on Tuesday, and the mother of one of Marquette's players, Stevie Mitchell.

Both expressed excitement for the game, and maybe a few nerves as well.

"It's been exciting. Our weekends are full. When one game is over, we are getting ready to go to the next game. It's been so much fun," Stephanie Mitchell said.

Watch the interview with Stevie Mitchell's mom:

Speaking to mom of Marquette basketball star

Groh joined us to talk about his trip to Ohio and what fans who are traveling to the game can expect on the way there.

You can check out his story, Four sites to see on your road trip to Columbus, Ohio to watch Marquette basketball in the NCAA tournament.

Watch the full interview with James Groh:

James Groh talks about his trip to Ohio for Marquette Madness

The Marquette men's team will take on Vermont Friday at 1:45 p.m. in Ohio. The women's team will take on South Florida at 10:30 a.m. Friday in South Carolina.

Previous reporting

Fans gathered outside the Al McGuire Center on Wednesday to send off the Marquette men's and women's basketball teams ahead of the NCAA tournament opening round.

"They really brought it this year and I'm just excited to be here and see all the players walk down into the bus," said Claire Hultgren, who was there with her mother and siblings.

Hultgren's brother, Thomas, said he's predicting a deep, deep tournament run for the men.

"I love how Marquette played this year. They're going to be the national champs. 100 percent," he said.

