Four sites to see on your road trip to Columbus, Ohio to watch Marquette basketball in the NCAA tournament

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As fans travel to Columbus, Ohio to watch Marquette University's men's basketball team play in the NCAA tournament, there are a few stops you should make on your road trip there.

Marquette plays on Friday at 1:45 p.m. at Nationwide Arena in Columbus. That means you have all day Thursday or half of Friday to make the road trip to watch the Golden Eagles in their first tournament appearance since 2021.

There is a lot to see on your road trip; however, there are a few highlights that aren't far off the road that are definitely worth extending your trip for. The list goes from first to last thing you should do on the trip.

The Eagle

Dine at The Eagle in downtown Indianapolis. After all, you are going to watch the Golden Eagles. It only makes sense that you eat at The Eagle too. It's a beer hall and a fried chicken restaurant.

James Groh The Eagle restaurant in downtown Indianapolis.

NCAA Headquarters

See where the magic of major collegiate athletics happens. To be honest, it's not a long stop. However, it is an interesting stop for college athletics lovers out there.

James Groh NCAA headquarters in downtown Indianapolis.

Big Shoe

Keeping with the basketball theme, make a seven-minute drive off the highway after leaving Indianapolis to see the 'Big Shoe' in New Castle. It's just that, a big shoe. You can climb on it and take pictures with it. There is another one outside the Indiana State Basketball Hall of Fame. However, there is more to the shoe. It's on the property of Steve Alford's All-American Inn. Inside is a museum and shrine dedicated to Alford who won an NCAA basketball championship with Indiana University Bloomington, was a BIG 10 MVP, won a gold medal with Team USA, and is currently the head basketball coach of the Nevada men's basketball team.

James Groh The 'Big Shoe' in New Castle, Indiana outside of the Steve Alford All-American Inn.

Trolls

Finally, the most interesting stop is the trolls of Dayton, Ohio. The trolls are part of an art installation by Danish artist Thomas Dambo at the Aullwood Audobon. There are three 10-foot trolls at the nature preserve. There are nine other installations across the United States and Puerto Rico.

Aullwood Audubon Bodil from "The Troll That Hatched an Egg", November 2021.

Enjoy the road trip and go, Marquette!

