Chase Ross steps up as Marquette's new leader after key departures

MILWAUKEE — Chase Ross has emerged as the leader Marquette basketball needs after losing three senior starters to graduation.

The senior from Dallas, Texas, is averaging nearly 21 points per game this season and has stepped into a prominent role for the young Golden Eagles team. Marquette lost key players Kam Jones, Stevie Mitchell and David Joplin in the off-season, creating opportunities for current players to expand their roles.

Ross has embraced the challenge, leading the team in scoring with standout performances, including a career-high 31 points in a loss to Maryland and 27 points in a win over Central Michigan.

The transformation from nervous freshman to confident team leader wasn't immediate for Ross, who admitted he initially questioned whether he belonged at Marquette despite being a top 100 recruit.

"I was very nervous, anxious, and didn't know if I belonged here. If I could play or see myself fitting in with the guys that are already here. And to now, is just the utmost confidence player leading my team. I'm doing whatever I have to do to get a win," Ross said.

Ross credited his coaches and teammates, particularly Tyler Koleck, for helping him develop confidence during his early years.

"I feel like Tyler Koleck helped me the most. Him being the way he is, he instilled confidence in me as well as told me the truth and wasn't beating around the bush. Him showing me how much he cared for me — he just gave me the utmost confidence to go out there and play with him. And then that confidence carried over season after season," Ross said.

While Ross leads the team in scoring, he emphasized that winning remains his primary focus.

"I'm leading my team, but as long as I get a win that's all I really care about, and I don't really care what the stat sheet says, I'm just trying to be a winner," Ross said.

Ross has his sights set on becoming the all-time winningest player at Marquette, a goal that drives his leadership approach in his final season.

"I have the chance to become the all-time winningest player at Marquette, so that's what I'm trying to go after," Ross said.

His leadership style has evolved as he's taken on more responsibility with the young roster.

"A little bit more, just trying to make sure they follow after me, because this is my last year. I have a lot to prove, so I'm trying to go after it. I have no time to waste, so just leading them, showing them, hey, we got to do this," Ross said.

Despite the challenges of working with an inexperienced roster, Ross expressed excitement about the team's potential for growth throughout the season.

"I think it's because we're so young, and a lot of guys have never been in this role, so it's just so exciting to see us grow, and there's going to be ups and downs, going to be a rollercoaster all season, but it's so exciting to see different guys and different roles and what they can do. And I just can't wait to see when we're at the end of the season," Ross said.

Ross leads by example with his humble approach and serves as the go-to player when the Golden Eagles need crucial baskets.

