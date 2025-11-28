MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Marquette men's basketball coach Shaka Smart is three weeks into the season with a young team still finding its identity, but he remains committed to the program's development-focused approach that has produced NBA talent like Oso Ighodaro and Tyler Kolek.

"We're still becoming for sure," Smart said. "The last couple of years, we lost some major, major foundational cultural connectors on our team, and we have some young guys on our team that were part of those teams, and now we're asking them to do that. So that's a work in progress."

Watch the interview here:

Marquette's Shaka Smart discusses team identity, development philosophy ahead of neutral-site matchup

The Golden Eagles have maintained an "old school" recruiting philosophy in an era of frequent transfers, focusing on high school recruits who develop within the program over multiple years.

"I think there's a commitment both ways," Smart said. "We appreciate the fact that – knock on wood – our guys have been highly committed in terms of coming back to Marquette each year, and I think one of the reasons that they do that is that they know that we're going to give them opportunity to grow into a larger role."

Smart acknowledged the current challenge of working with inexperienced players who aren't yet ready for expanded roles, but he sees it as part of the development process that has worked for previous Marquette stars.

Chase Ross stepping into leadership role

This season, Smart is asking a lot from Chase Ross, who has the most experience and winning background on the roster.

"We're asking him to lead and to play well on both ends of the floor," Smart said. "He's got to be the best two-way player on our team and one of the best in the country. And then we're also asking him to impact his teammates in positive ways because he has by far the most experience and winning experience on our team."

Offensive adjustments needed

While Marquette is known for its gritty style, Smart said the team needs to tap into speed offensively this season. The Golden Eagles have faced more zone defenses than any team in the country, requiring adjustments to their approach.

"For us, continuing to improve to be aggressive and get in the paint regardless of the defense and then continuing to be stubborn about playing fast, getting to the foul line, getting to the offensive glass," Smart said. "Those are all ways where we can improve our offensive numbers."

Chicago connection continues

Marquette will play Oklahoma in Chicago this Friday, marking the program's second neutral-site game in the city this season. Smart emphasized the natural connection between Marquette and Chicago, which has produced legendary players including Dwyane Wade, Doc Rivers, Bo Ellis, and Jerel McNeal.

"We definitely want to attract the next Dwyane Wade, the next Jerel McNeal, and one of the ways you can do that is just being visible," Smart said. "It's also a game for our fans."

Smart said the program has been working to schedule games in Chicago since he arrived, and this year they secured two opportunities.

As the Thanksgiving week approaches, Smart expressed gratitude for his family and players.

"I'm grateful for my daughter, Zora, grateful for my wife, Maya, grateful for my mom," Smart said. "My mom was my first coach, even though she had no sports or athletic background whatsoever, but she taught me so many different things about what goes into impacting people. And most importantly, I'm grateful for our players."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error