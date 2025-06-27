Marquette Golden Eagles guard Kam Jones headed to the Pacers

Kam Jones will be turning in his blue and gold jersey for a...blue and gold jersey as he joins the Indiana Pacers.

Jones was the 38th overall NBA draft pick, chosen by the San Antonio Spurs and traded to the Pacers.

In 2022, the Memphis, Tenn. native made the Big East All-Rookie Team as a freshman; however, he said it wasn't until his sophomore year at Marquette University that he felt playing in the NBA was a legitimate possibility.

Jones became a full-time starter that year, averaging 15.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals, according to his NBA stats.

"That was a question mark, especially going into my senior year," Jones explained. "Is he a point guard? Is he a scorer? You know, scorers are a diamond a dozen. We kind of need point guards – somebody that can get others involved, too. So for me to show that I can do that at a high level, I think that really suits me and benefits me."

Jones finished this past season seventh in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio. He also averaged 19.2 points and was named Consensus All-American Second Team.

