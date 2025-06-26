MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin native Kon Knueppel made history Wednesday night when the Charlotte Hornets selected him in the NBA draft, making him the highest draft pick ever from the state.

The former Wisconsin Lutheran High School star left an impressive legacy before moving on to Duke University and now the NBA.

Previous Coverage: Kon Knueppel is 4th overall NBA draft pick

Less than two years ago, he was celebrating a state championship with the Vikings.

At Wisconsin Lutheran High School Wednesday, friends, coaches, fans, and supporters gathered together for an NBA Draft Watch Party.

Former teammate Josiah Rice remembers Knueppel's dedication during their time together.

Watch: Wisconsin Lutheran High School crowd buzzing as Knueppel drafted by Charlotte

Wisconsin Lutheran High School crowd buzzing as Knueppel drafted by Charlotte

"He was a very normal guy, but everything he did, he did hard. He was a hard worker. He was always in the gym coaching us too, just being a great teammate and all that," Rice said.

Rice played alongside Knueppel in 2024 when the Vikings completed a perfect 30-0 season.

"It was just super fun to watch him play a lot of stuff. Great shooter, very athletic, surprisingly, but it was just super cool to see him on the court, and also for how he carries himself and stuff like that," Rice said.

Mike Beiermeister Josiah Rice

Knueppel's senior year was filled with accolades. He led Wisconsin Lutheran to a state championship and was named Mr. Basketball for Wisconsin before heading to Duke University, where he helped the Blue Devils reach the Final Four.

His high school coach Ryan Walz expressed immense pride in Knueppel's achievement.

"We've never had a kid ever be drafted before so I'm just — so much gratitude right now for being here and being able to share this moment with a lot of people who love Kon," Walz said.

Mike Beiermeister Ryan Walz

Tyson, a rising sophomore at Wisconsin Lutheran, looks up to Knueppel as a role model.

"He's just, like, so strong, like, I can apply that to baseball, which I really like, and just keep working do the little things, right," Tyson said.

Mike Beiermeister Tyson Walz

The impact of Knueppel's journey from high school standout to NBA draft pick has inspired many in the community.

"It's actually pretty fun to see what God has given Kon of his abilities, you know, just to see him, like, go from all the way from freshman to senior, and then go to Duke. It's pretty cool," another student said.

During the draft watch event, Knueppel and his parents shared a special video message with the Wisconsin Lutheran community. He and his family were in New York for the draft.

"I really appreciate all of you being here and supporting me on this journey," Knueppel told the gathered crowd.

Knueppel surpassed Wauwatosa East and Wisconsin Badgers star Devin Harris as the highest draft pick from Wisconsin. Harris was taken fifth in 2004 NBA Draft.

This story was reported on-air by Mike Beiermeister and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip