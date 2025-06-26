Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kon Knueppel is 4th overall NBA draft pick

Kon Knueppel
Adam Hunger/AP
Kon Knueppel arrives for the first round of the NBA basketball draft, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Kon Knueppel
Posted

Milwaukee native Kon Knueppel is headed to Charlotte.

The Hornets chose the Duke freshman and former Wisconsin Lutheran standout as the fourth overall pick in the NBA Draft Wednesday.

Knueppel averaged 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists this season as Duke's No. 2 scorer behind Associated Press national player of the year Cooper Flagg.

The Hornets were one of six teams who Knueppel interviewed with during last month's NBA Combine in Chicago.

While Knueppel did not participate in testing or shooting drills during the combine due to an ankle sprain, he still managed to impress.

During team interviews, Knueppel shared that he appreciates coaches who challenge him directly, noting that this motivational style was instilled in him by his high school coach at Wisconsin Lutheran, Ryan Walz.

