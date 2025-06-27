Wisconsin's John Tonje drafted by Utah Jazz

In just one year with the Wisconsin Badgers, John Tonje went from unknown prospect to one of the best scorers in the Big Ten. Now he is headed to the NBA.

Tonje was chosen by the Utah Jazz as the 53rd draft pick.

READ ALSO: Bucks draft Bogoljub Marković

Tonje turned heads during the NBA Combine in May, finishing near the top of the leaderboard for shooting, saying all he needed was a chance.

"That's one thing I know that's true is, when I'm given an opportunity, I'm going to do everything I can just to make the most of it," Tonje stated. "I improve. I get better. I love the game. I love to get better. That's why I keep playing, so if there's one thing on my track record you can point to is that I'm going to get better. I'm going to do everything I can to compete wherever I'm given an opportunity."

During his senior year, Tonje averaged 19.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists, according to ESPN.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error