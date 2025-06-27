Bucks draft Bogoljub Marković

The Bucks selected Bogoljub Marković from Serbia as the 48th pick in the NBA draft.

Standing at 6'11 and weighing 190 pounds, Marković initially entered the 2024 NBA Draft but later withdrew and played for Serbian basketball club Mega Basket, according to the NBA. Mega Basket is where he started his basketball career in 2023, but was loaned to another Serbian club, the OKK Beograd.

During the latest basketball campaign, Marković averaged 14 points, 7 boards, 2.6 assists and 1.7 steals/blocks, according to his NBA stats.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip