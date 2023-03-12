NCAA Tournament: Marquette is seeded No. 2 in the East Region. Here's who and when they play next

MILWAUKEE — The Marquette University men's basketball team will face the Vermont Catamounts in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship on Friday, March 17 at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

The Marquette Golden Eagles are the No. 2 seed in the East Region. Vermont is the 15th seed.

This comes after Marquette claimed the Big East Conference's automatic bid when they made history on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. They won the program's first-ever Big East tourney crown.

Marquette is 2-0 all-time against Vermont. The Golden Eagles last faced Vermont back in December of 2017, when the Golden Eagles beat the Catamounts 91-81.

Marquette is making its 35th appearance in the NCAA tournament and is participating back-to-back for the fist time since 2012-13.

The program, which claimed the national title in 1977 under head coach Al McGuire, also owns 16 trips to the Sweet Sixteen and has participated in the Final Four on three occasions (1974, 1977, 2003).

