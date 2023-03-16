Brookfield Central excited to see alum David Joplin compete in NCAA tournament

MILWAUKEE — When the Marquette men's basketball team takes the court in Ohio, David Joplin from Brookfield will be among the key players.

Joplin was a standout when he played for Brookfield Central High School leading him to sign with Marquette in 2021.

Joplin's high school coach Dan Wandry has been beaming with pride.

"I've grown up a Marquette University fan so love that they're having success. It's just even extra special seeing David be a huge part of that," Wandry said. "He's blossomed in that role of being the sixth man coming off the bench. He always had that ability to score, but I think he's just kind of picked up his all-around game."

Wandry and Joplin's former principal Brett Gruetzmacher agreed that the court Joplin was just a great role model.

"He always had that big smile on. David was just as kind as could be, took care of other kids as well," Gruetzmacher recalled. "He’s just a kind soul and that comes from his parents."

Joplin left his mark helping the school win a championship and breaking records for scoring and rebounds.

The alum recently visited Brookfield Central with some of his teammates and proudly showed them around the school.

This season, Gruetzmacher did not mind seeing Joplin stand out even against his alma mater Purdue University.

"It was kind of his coming out party. He had 27 or 28 points. It was pretty cool texting my buddies who are watching the game as well about this, 'Hey who is this Joplin kid?' And I said I know David. It's pretty cool and makes me proud," Gruetzmacher said.

Wandry shared a message for the college sophomore who was hours away from his first time at the Big Dance.

"Live in that moment and really enjoy it because these are truly once-in-a-lifetime opportunities," Wandry said.

