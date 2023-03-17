Marquette basketball fans were feeling good before and after the men's team game against Vermont in the NCAA tournament.

The day started with a big send-off for the players at the team hotel before the no. 2 seed Marquette made its way to Nationwide Arena to take on the no. 15 seed Vermont.

“I’m really excited because one I get to miss school, and get to brag to all my friends if we win which I think we’re going to win," Brooke Ridgeway said.

If the teacher asks why she was out of school, just send this article to them.

The Marquette band provided pep rally music to pump up fans and the team. Dozens of Marquette fans filled the Sonesta hotel lobby.

"Just so excited. I told some friends it’s like I’m a kid before Christmas," Lynn Carter a 1981 Marquette alum said.

Team parents like Stephanie Mitchell were overwhelmed by everyone coming to support her son in the tournament.

"I don’t think it’s really hit me just yet, you know. Everything is just kind of like a dream right now," she said.

Now it's not certain that this pep rally helped the team win, but this reporter would like to think so. Marquette beat the Vermont Catamounts XYZ to XYZ and will take on Michigan State/University of Southern California on Sunday.

Fans pouring out of the Nationwide Arena after the game said making the drive all the way to Columbus was worth it.

Marquette fans traveled in numbers for the team's first game. The majority of the stadium was filled with blue and gold.

There will be more fan events throughout the weekend. Early risers can go on a morning 5k run through downtown Columbus which will be led by Columbus resident and Marquette grad Kyle Stanley. Afterward, there is a Lenten vigil, and on Sunday, there will be another team send-off party.

