Marquette fans plan to hit the road for Golden Eagles' first NCAA game

MILWAUKEE — Now that the NCAA Tournament matchups are released, excitement will be carrying Marquette fans all the way to Columbus Ohio on Friday.

Lifelong fans like Jeff Altenburg are looking forward to hitting the road to watch the team continue their hot-streak.

“I certainly will [go to the game], I did in 2003 when Marquette made that great run into the final four, I was fortunate enough to go every step of the way and I’m going to do that again,” said Altenburg. “One way or the other I will be at every single Marquette University game that is played until we win the national championship.”

The Golden Eagles will be at the court at Nationwide Arena. That drive is 6 hours and 50 minutes away from Milwaukee.

If you’re looking to fly, tickets from Mitchell Airport to Columbus start at $283.

Hotels near Columbus’ Nationwide Arena average around $200 a night.

Fans at Sunday’s selection party told us there’s something about this team that not only makes them special but gives them hope they can make it to the top.

“This team is magical in so many ways and I think they can win the National Championship,” said Altenburg. “I don’t just say that because I’m a life-long fan, they really have something special.”

For fans that can’t make the drive to the team’s first game of the NCAA tournament, the cheers will be heard loud and clear back home in Milwaukee.

