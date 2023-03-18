Marquette to take on Michigan State in round two of NCAA Tournament

MILWAUKEE — The Marquette University men's basketball team has advanced in the NCAA Tournament after they defeated Vermont on Friday. The Golden Eagles will now take on No. 7 seed Michigan State in round two.

Tipoff is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. on Sunday in Columbus, Ohio.

The game will once again air on CBS and be available to stream on the ESPN App and Paramount+.

What makes this game interesting? Well, one of Michigan State's players is a former Marquette University student-athlete. Joey Hauser became a forward for Michigan State after he transferred from Marquette back in 2019.

Joey transferred along with his brother, Sam Hauser, who now plays for the Boston Celtics.

While Joey will be playing against his former university, he won't face his former coach or any of his former teammates. When Joey was at Marquette, he played for former head coach Steve Wojciechowski.

Marquette fired Wojciechowski back in 2021 and replaced him with Smart. All the players Joey played alongside have since graduated or transferred to other universities.

Marquette will take on Michigan State with junior Tyler Kolek at the helm. Kolek sustained a thumb injury during Friday's game against Vermont, but coach Smart said Kolek plans to play on Sunday.

“He's about as tough as they come,” Smart said. “So if he can play, he’s going to play. You probably have to cut his thumb off to keep him from playing. Even then he’d still try to play.”

TMJ4 News has crews in Columbus who will bring you the latest on Marquette Madness.

