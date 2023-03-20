Marquette seniors reflect on Golden Eagles' historic season

MILWAUKEE — It wasn’t the ending Milwaukeeans were hoping for, but Marquette fans say they are so proud of the Golden Eagles and their historic season.

“There’s so much to be proud of either way it’s like we won the conference, the Big East tournament, there’s so much to be proud of,” said Kate Howard, a senior at Marquette.

That pride was echoed by all the fans who filled Murphy’s Pub on Marquette’s campus on Sunday.

“Obviously upset — not how we wanted the game to go,” said Junior, Henry Mansky. “But it was a phenomenal season by the Golden Eagles. It was super fun to watch them.”

For the seniors in the room, a trip to the NCAA Tournament alone was enough to make their final year at the university one they won’t forget.

“It’s super special,” shared senior, Meghan Ott. “This is our first year where Marquette’s really been good - especially since we were sophomores when we weren’t able to go to the games during COVID. So, being able to have this experience our senior year, it’s great to experience it all together as a senior class.”

Cheers from fans Sunday night were so loud, they could practically be heard over in Columbus.

“We always joke when we’re in here everyone’s always checking their Apple watch to check their pulses because the energy in here is just so high,” laughed Ott. "We’re just so proud of this team. We’re so proud of Shaka, we’re so proud of Marquette, it's just so great. No matter what, we’re proud of this team and proud of this season."

Even though the sun has set on the team's season this year, the future is looking bright for the Golden Eagles.

“It’s tough, but it’s fun to watch them play,” said senior Blake Landry. “We got this far, which we usually never do, so can’t be anything but happy. I'll be cheering them on from wherever I go."

