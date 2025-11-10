Let's Talk, Sheboygan! Your chance to tell TMJ4 what's going on in your community

Let’s talk, Sheboygan!

What matters to you is important to us. That’s why TMJ4 is embarking on a series of listening sessions throughout the area.

We've held sessions in Waukesha, Racine, South Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Milwaukee, Kenosha, West Bend, Mequon, Wauwatosa, Oconomowoc, Waterford, Port Washington, West Allis, Walworth County, New Berlin, and now we're coming back to Sheboygan again.

Tell us what’s going well, what’s not, and anything else we should know about living in Sheboygan at Paradigm Coffee & Music, from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, December 4.

Don’t have a “story idea?” No problem! Come and mingle with our reporters and tell them what makes Sheboygan special, or what could use some improvement in a relaxed setting.

Paradigm Coffee & Music is located at 1202 N. 8th St. in Sheboygan. We'll see you there!

Want to discuss this story and keep up with what’s happening in Sheboygan County? Join our new Facebook group to share stories, ask questions, and connect with neighbors.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip