Live updates: Bucks one win away from claiming first NBA title in 50 years

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Bucks are on the verge of making history as Milwaukee's first NBA champion since 1971.

But Giannis Antetokounmpo says the Bucks can't think about what happens if they beat the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night in Game 6. He says it's hard but they can't get ahead of themselves and have to stay in the moment.

CHASING A CHAMPIONSHIP: MORE COVERAGE:



They have set up the potential party 50 years in the making by winning the last three games. The Suns are facing elimination for the first time in this postseason. But they are confident they can send the series back to Phoenix for Game 7 on Thursday.

Bookmark this page and check back often for the latest updates.

Latest updates:

12:49 p.m. -- Many downtown Milwaukee streets closed for NBA Finals Game 6

Many downtown streets will be closed tonight for Game 6 - it's best to park away from downtown and walk. See a full list of closures here.

TMJ4

12:23 p.m. -- Milwaukee legend Milverine predicts a Game 6 win for the Milwaukee Bucks

If you needed any more reason to get hyped for Game 6, let us offer you one word: Milverine.

The Milwaukee legend was taking a stroll outside Fiserv Forum Monday night with his dog and ran into our Tom Durian. Of course, we had to get his thoughts on Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

"They can do it!" Milverine excitedly told Tom. He also gave an excited "Fear the Deer!"

Milwaukee legend Milverine predicts a Game 6 win for the Milwaukee Bucks

12:00 p.m. -- It looks like Brandon Jennings is in Milwaukee for Game 6 of the NBA Finals

It appears as if Milwaukee will have a very special guest for Game 6 of the NBA Finals Tuesday night - Brandon Jennings himself.

Jennings, who was drafted by the Bucks back in 2009, and is the creator of the famous "Bucks in 6" chant, posted a photo on Instagram Monday night with a very simple caption: "414."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip