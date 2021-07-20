Many Milwaukee streets closed for Bucks game 6

MILWAUKEE — For the rest of the NBA Finals, there will be several street closures around Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee Police said. These rules will be enforced on game days.

These are the streets that could be closed as early as 12:00 p.m.:



W. McKinley Avenue from N. 6th Street to N. Dr. Martin Luther King Drive/ N. Old

World Third Street.

W. State Street from N. 6th Street to N. Water Street.

N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue from W. Kilbourn Avenue to W. Vliet Street.

N. Old World Third Street from W. Kilbourn Avenue to W. McKinley Avenue.

N. Edison Street from W. State Street to E. Knapp Street.

N. Water Street from W. State Street to E. Knapp Street.

N. Market Street from W. Juneau Avenue to E. Knapp Street.

W. Highland Avenue from N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue to N. Market Street.

W. Juneau Avenue from N. 6th Street to N. Broadway.

No parking / tow away zones starting at 12:00 p.m.:



W. State Street from N. 6th Street to N. Water Street.

W. Highland Avenue from N. Edison Street to N. Market Street.

W. Juneau Avenue from N. Old World Third Street to N. Broadway.

W. McKinley Avenue / E. Knapp Street from N. 6th Street to N. Broadway.

N. Edison Street from W. State Street to E. Knapp Street.

N. Water Street from W. State Street to E. Knapp Street.

N. Market Street from W. Knapp Street to W. Juneau Avenue.

Police also said there could be more street closures and parking restrictions that could be added to these lists.

