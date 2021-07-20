Watch
SportsBasketballMilwaukee Bucks

Actions

Many Milwaukee streets closed for Bucks game 6

items.[0].image.alt
TMJ4
Blocking off streets around Fiserv Forum.
E4mU8ZJXEAgbfov.jpg
Posted at 8:45 PM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 21:46:49-04

MILWAUKEE — For the rest of the NBA Finals, there will be several street closures around Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee Police said. These rules will be enforced on game days.

These are the streets that could be closed as early as 12:00 p.m.:

  • W. McKinley Avenue from N. 6th Street to N. Dr. Martin Luther King Drive/ N. Old
  • World Third Street.
  • W. State Street from N. 6th Street to N. Water Street.
  • N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue from W. Kilbourn Avenue to W. Vliet Street.
  • N. Old World Third Street from W. Kilbourn Avenue to W. McKinley Avenue.
  • N. Edison Street from W. State Street to E. Knapp Street.
  • N. Water Street from W. State Street to E. Knapp Street.
  • N. Market Street from W. Juneau Avenue to E. Knapp Street.
  • W. Highland Avenue from N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue to N. Market Street.
  • W. Juneau Avenue from N. 6th Street to N. Broadway.

CHASING A CHAMPIONSHIP: MORE COVERAGE:

No parking / tow away zones starting at 12:00 p.m.:

  • W. State Street from N. 6th Street to N. Water Street.
  • W. Highland Avenue from N. Edison Street to N. Market Street.
  • W. Juneau Avenue from N. Old World Third Street to N. Broadway.
  • W. McKinley Avenue / E. Knapp Street from N. 6th Street to N. Broadway.
  • N. Edison Street from W. State Street to E. Knapp Street.
  • N. Water Street from W. State Street to E. Knapp Street.
  • N. Market Street from W. Knapp Street to W. Juneau Avenue.

Police also said there could be more street closures and parking restrictions that could be added to these lists.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Stop Summer Hunger 2021 480x360 (1).jpg

You can help Stop Summer Hunger NOW