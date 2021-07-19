No camping out for potential Bucks parade, city says

MILWAUKEE — Don't hold out hopes of saving a spot for a Bucks parade if the team wins. The City of Milwaukee said that fans can't camp out on the street to get the best spot for the parade.

"As much as we’d love to allow chairs staged downtown in anticipation of a Bucks victory, objects like these are prohibited in the right-of-way," an email from the city said.

It isn't clear when or even if there will be a Bucks parade. The team needs to win game 6 or game 7 to clinch the Finals. Historically, parades for championship winning teams are the day or two after the final game.

