'It's really inspiring': Sheryl Crow shares love of Bucks, city with TMJ4 News

It's no surprise that Bucks fan Sheryl Crow was in Milwaukee for Game 4 on Wednesday night.

In June, Crow posted about her support for the Bucks stating a little known fact about the singer and her family:

"For anybody who doesn't think that we absolutely love the Bucks - and particularly Giannis Antetokounmpo - my 11-year-old begged Santa Claus for a signed jersey," Crow said.

Crow was seen in Milwaukee on Thursday morning and shared her love for the team with TMJ4 News.

"It's really inspiring...here's an example of what it means to really work hard at something, to have a big dream and see it through," said Crow.

Crow was among several celebrity attendees to Game 4 in Milwaukee, including NBA all-time great Kareem-Abdul Jabbar and Alex Rodriguez.

I want to congratulate my dear friend Marc Lasry on a huge victory against a great Suns team.



The fans were absolutely incredible last night. Thanks for the killer seats. #NBAFinals 🏀👏 pic.twitter.com/BLWgUYG9RF — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) July 15, 2021

"I love Milwaukee, I'm from the Midwest...it's a great city and great people," said Crow.

If you're wondering when you'll see Crow again, you can catch her at Summerfest on Sept. 9.

As for her NBA Finals prediction?

"I'm going to say Bucks in six because if they don't do it in six, I don't think my heart can handle it," said Crow.

