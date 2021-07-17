Watch
It's a sign: The night after Game 7 of NBA Finals is the 'Buck Moon'

Rahmat Gul/AP
The moon rises in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
MILWAUKEE — It might be a sign that the NBA Championship is coming home.

July’s full Buck Moon is set for next Friday, July 23. That also happens to be the night after what could be Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns are currently tied 2-2 in the series, and are set to face off in Game 5 on Saturday.

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, July’s full Buck Moon will rise after sunset and reach peak illumination at 9:37 p.m. central time.

A buck stands apart from his herd of fellow deer foraging for food, on protected land surrounding the federal facility, NCAR, the National Center for Atmospheric Research, in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, in Boulder, Colo., Friday, Nov. 16, 2012. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)

The Buck Moon gets its name from the antlers of male deer, or bucks, which are in "full-growth mode" at that time.

Bucks shed and then regrow their antlers each year. The cycle leads to larger antlers year after year.

Is it a sign Milwaukee Bucks will finally take back the NBA Championship? We can sure hope so.

