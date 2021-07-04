NBA Finals schedule set: When to watch Milwaukee Bucks-Phoenix Suns

MILWAUKEE -- The schedule for the NBA Finals has been set.

Milwaukee will play its first NBA Finals game since 1974 on Tuesday, July 6th at 8 p.m. All games will be shown on ABC. The schedule for the rest of the games are as follows:

Game 1: Tuesday, July 6 - 8 p.m. (Phoenix)

Game 2: Thursday, July 8 - 8 p.m. (Phoenix)

Game 3: Sunday, July 11 - 7 p.m. (Fiserv Forum)

Game 4: Wednesday, July 14 - 8 p.m. (Fiserv Forum)

Game 5*: Saturday, July 17 - 8 p.m. (Phoenix)

Game 6*: Tuesday, July 20 - 8 p.m. (Fiserv Forum)

Game 7*: Thursday, July 22 - 8 p.m. (Phoenix)

* = if necessary

