NBA Finals schedule set: When to watch Milwaukee Bucks-Phoenix Suns

Associated Press
Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez, right, hugs Bobby Portis after defeating the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NBA basketball playoffs and advancing to the NBA Championship, Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Posted at 10:56 PM, Jul 03, 2021
MILWAUKEE -- The schedule for the NBA Finals has been set.

Milwaukee will play its first NBA Finals game since 1974 on Tuesday, July 6th at 8 p.m. All games will be shown on ABC. The schedule for the rest of the games are as follows:

Game 1: Tuesday, July 6 - 8 p.m. (Phoenix)

Game 2: Thursday, July 8 - 8 p.m. (Phoenix)

Game 3: Sunday, July 11 - 7 p.m. (Fiserv Forum)

Game 4: Wednesday, July 14 - 8 p.m. (Fiserv Forum)

Game 5*: Saturday, July 17 - 8 p.m. (Phoenix)

Game 6*: Tuesday, July 20 - 8 p.m. (Fiserv Forum)

Game 7*: Thursday, July 22 - 8 p.m. (Phoenix)

* = if necessary

