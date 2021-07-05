Milwaukee Bucks to open Fiserv Forum for watch parties during NBA Finals away games

Milwaukee Bucks fans will be able to watch the squad take on the Phoenix Suns from inside Fiserv Forum during the NBA Finals - even during away games.

The Bucks organization announced on Monday that it planned to open Fiserv Forum for indoor watch parties for all away games during the NBA Finals run. The outdoor watch parties on the Fiserv Forum plaza and in the beer garden will continue, but fans are encouraged to RSVP for the most up-to-date information and guidance.

For those interested, fans will pay $10 a person to attend the indoor watch party and watch the game on the arena's scoreboard.

There will be reserved seating in the lower bowl for the parties and concessions will be open.

A portion of the funds will benefit the Bucks Foundation, the organization said.

The Bucks will begin chasing a championship in Phoenix during Game 1, which starts at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

For more details, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip