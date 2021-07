For fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the Milwaukee Bucks Finals run, standing-room-only tickets go on sale Monday morning.

Standing room-only tickets at Fiserv Forum for July 11, July 14, and July 20 go on sale at 10 a.m.

The Bucks say with standing room only tickets, there is no guaranteed live view of the game and tickets are first-come, first-served.

Tickets vary in price, starting at $350.

