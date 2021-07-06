Giannis Antetokoumpo doubtful for Game 1 of the NBA Finals

The Greek Freak is listed as doubtful for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Giannis Antetokoumpo was excused from media availability on Monday due to his uncertain status for Game 1 against the Phoenix Suns.

The Milwaukee Bucks star is still recovering after a hyperextended left knee injury in Game 4 against the Atlanta Hawks.

The NBA reported that head coach Mike Budenholzer described Giannis's injury as "day-to-day."

The Bucks will begin chasing a championship in Phoenix during Game 1, which starts at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

