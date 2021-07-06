Watch
Giannis Antetokoumpo doubtful for Game 1 of the NBA Finals

Aaron Gash/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo looks up to the scoreboard from the bench during the second half of Game 5 of the team's NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Posted at 8:20 AM, Jul 06, 2021
The Greek Freak is listed as doubtful for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Giannis Antetokoumpo was excused from media availability on Monday due to his uncertain status for Game 1 against the Phoenix Suns.

The Milwaukee Bucks star is still recovering after a hyperextended left knee injury in Game 4 against the Atlanta Hawks.

The NBA reported that head coach Mike Budenholzer described Giannis's injury as "day-to-day."

The Bucks will begin chasing a championship in Phoenix during Game 1, which starts at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

