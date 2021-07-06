Giannis Antetokoumpo doubtful for Game 1 of the NBA Finals

The Greek Freak is listed as doubtful for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
Giannis Antetokoumpo was excused from media availability on Monday due to his uncertain status for Game 1 against the Phoenix Suns.
- CHASING A CHAMPIONSHIP: MORE COVERAGE
- NBA Finals Schedule Set: When To Watch Milwaukee Bucks-Phoenix Suns
- Standing Room Only Tickets For Bucks-Suns On Sale Monday Morning
- Bucks Win On The Road To Earn Trip To NBA Finals [PHOTOS]
The Milwaukee Bucks star is still recovering after a hyperextended left knee injury in Game 4 against the Atlanta Hawks.
The NBA reported that head coach Mike Budenholzer described Giannis's injury as "day-to-day."
The Bucks will begin chasing a championship in Phoenix during Game 1, which starts at 8 p.m. Tuesday.