'I am all Bucks': Sheryl Crow showing support for her favorite basketball team

MEMPHIS — A fun fact you might not have known about Sheryl Crow: she is a big Milwaukee Bucks fan.

In a video Crow posted to social media after the Bucks' big win against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, Crow voiced her support for the Bucks, and said that she has actually been a fan of the team for years.

"For anybody who doesn't think that we absolutely love the Bucks - and particularly Giannis Antetokounmpo - my 11-year-old begged Santa Claus for a son jersey," Crow said.

"And here is what hangs above his bed," Crow said as she gestured to a framed #34 jersey and photos of Giannis. "Now I asked Santa Claus for a Khris Middleton jersey, and I didn't get one. But I'm holding out this year. Although I have to say Kevin Durant was amazing - but I am all Bucks. Bucks. Go Bucks all the way."

The star musician also posted to social media a photo of the Bucks playing in Memphis this season. The photo includes a red arrow pointing to what Crow says is her watching the game from the bleachers. "Our friends caught us on camera," Crow writes.

The Bucks are now set to play the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday. The Bucks defeated the Nets in the playoff series 4-3 after a victory in Brooklyn Saturday night.

