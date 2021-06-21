Watch
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith predicts Bucks will defeat Hawks in 5 games

You heard it here first! ESPN's Stephen A. Smith says the Milwaukee Bucks are going to the NBA Finals. He predicts Milwaukee will dispatch the Atlanta Hawks in 5 games.
Stephen A. Smith
Posted at 2:37 PM, Jun 21, 2021
MILWAUKEE — ESPN's Stephen A. Smith predicts the Milwaukee Bucks will defeat the Atlanta Hawks in five games in the Eastern Conference Finals, a win that would send the Bucks to the NBA finals.

After beating the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday and clinching the series 4-3, the Bucks are set to play the Hawks this Wednesday in Game 1 at Fiserv Forum.

"Bucks ain't losing the series," Smith said of the Bucks v. Hawks series on Monday. "Milwaukee Bucks are going to the NBA Finals. Matter a fact, I think they'll take Atlanta out in five games."

Smith is a commentator with Max Kellerman on ESPN’s First Take. He also hosts SportsCenter with Stephen A. Smith.

