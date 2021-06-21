Schedule set for Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks conference finals

We now know the schedule for the Bucks on the road to the Finals.

After defeating the Nets, the Milwaukee Bucks will be facing off with the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The road to the Finals start Wednesday at Fiserv Forum.

Game 1 - Wednesday, June 23 @ Fiserv Forum, 7:30 p.m.

Game 2 - Friday, June 25 @ Fiserv Forum, 7:30 p.m.

Game 3 - Sunday, June 27 @ Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Game 4 - Tuesday, June 29 @ Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Game 5 - Thursday, July 1 @ Fiserv Forum, 7:30 p.m. (If needed)

Game 6 - Saturday, July 3 @ Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. (If needed)

Game 7 - Monday, July 5 @ Fiserv Forum, 7:30 p.m. (If needed)

Fear the Deer!

