Milwaukee Bucks expand Deer District again, adding space for a total of 65,000 fans

MILWAUKEE — On Monday, the Milwaukee Bucks said that it will expand the Deer District again this time to accommodate up to 65,000 fans, according to a press release.

The new watch party area for game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns will be located at the empty lot on McKinley Avenue.

"The main stage and screen will now be located on Block 6 of Deer District, which is directly north of Fiserv Forum between Vel R. Phillips Ave. and Fifth St. The main stage and screen will be setup on the north end of Block 6 near the intersection of Fifth St. and McKinley Ave.

The watch party will then stretch back across Juneau Ave., which will be closed between Sixth St. and Old World Third St., and continue onto the plaza at Fiserv Forum. Vel R. Phillips Ave. will also be closed between McKinley Ave. and Juneau Ave. Additional viewing screens will be setup on the plaza," A Milwaukee Bucks statement said.

Gates to the Deer District will open at 6 p.m. which is two hours before tip off.

This is the second time that extra space has been added. It first happened on June 22. The Bucks converted the gravel lot where the old Bradley Center use to be into a watch party area.

Deer District attendance has been steadily increasing as the Bucks playoffs continue. There have been multiple games with more than 20,000 fans at the Deer District. On Tuesday, the team has the chance to win its first NBA Championship since 1974 which could mean record setting crowds.

