Mark Jackson calls Deer District watch party an 'unbelievable sight' ahead of Game 6

MILWAUKEE — Just blocks away from Fiserv Forum, TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins caught up with NBA star Mark Jackson as he departed the Saint Kate Hotel to begin his busy day.

"I'm very familiar with the great fan base here and how wonderful it is here," said Jackson.

Jackson played for the NBA for nearly two decades. He was part of more than half-a-dozen teams from 1987 until 2004, including the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers, Indiana Pacers, Denver Nuggets, Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets.

From 2011 until 2014, he then coached the Golden State Warriors.

Today, he is a commentator, ready to call Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals.

"I think it's been a well-played series, with top notch talent. Whether it be Giannis, Middleton, Holiday, and on the otherwise Booker - those guys have done an outstanding job and Chris Paul, I expect a bounce back game. Its been a tremendous series and an honor to cover," he said.

As Milwaukee's Deer District expands to accommodate as many as 65,000 fans during a watch party Tuesday night, he says Bucks fans are preparing to do something he has never seen happen before during his entire career.

"If you can pull off 65,000 outside of an arena going crazy, it's an unbelievable sight and a true compliment of just how serious they take basketball and it will be fun to watch," he said.

Meanwhile, as a police motorcade escorts the Phoenix Suns down Kilbourn Avenue, fans dressed in green in the downtown area pass by chanting "Bucks in 6," as our city prepares to watch a potentially historic game on Tuesday night.

If the Bucks win tonight's game, they will become NBA Champions for the first time in 50 years.

