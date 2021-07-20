Phoenix law firm supporting Suns with billboard in Milwaukee

PHOENIX — A Phoenix law firm bought a billboard supporting the Phoenix Suns in Milwaukee, and it has Bucks fans riled up.

A few lifelong Suns fans from Warner Angle decided to buy the billboard that says "Go Suns!" on Friday. It went up on Monday, overlooking the highway near downtown.

"It's probably our best firm expenditure ever," said Attorney Phillip Visnansky.

Visnansky was born and raised in Phoenix.

"My first games were in the late 1980s, I remember going to Veterans Memorial Coliseum to watch Tom Chambers. And then since then, it's been a rollercoaster. Got the highs in '93 and highs with Steve Nash years, and it just seems like we've always been so close," he said.

Visnansky and other attorneys at Warner Angle wanted to do something to show their support for the team on the road, facing a must-win Game 6.

"We're just trying to have fun. We're not trying to troll anybody, just trying to join in the excitement," said Visnansky.

"It was meant in good fun, it certainly wasn't meant to jibe anybody or put a fork in anybody's eye. It just was, 'Hey we're supporting our team and you know what? We lost the last three games, but we're still supporting our team,'" said Attorney Jim Valletta.

They've been getting texts, calls and emails from both Suns and Bucks fans.

"Good and bad but I'd say 85% of it has been good," said Valletta.

Valley fans think it's great. The Bucks fans--not so much.

"My favorite one is saying that we're going to drink your tears tomorrow night," said Visnansky.

This isn’t the first time Valletta has felt a possible championship – slip away.

"In '93 ---I was at Game 6 unfortunately, watched John Paxson beat us. That was an unbelievable season. In some ways, this season is even more unbelievable," he said.