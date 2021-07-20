Wisconsin Air National Guard to fly over Deer District for Game 6 Tuesday night

MILWAUKEE -- The 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard will be conducting a low-level flyover of the Deer District and Fiserv Forum for Game 6 of the NBA Finals Tuesday night, the Guard said in a statement.

Those who live in Milwaukee and the surrounding areas, as well as in Dane County, may see and hear low-flying F-16 fighter jets between 7 and 9 p.m. Tuesday.

CHASING A CHAMPIONSHIP: MORE COVERAGE:



"The 115th Fighter Wing appreciates the community's understanding as we support this historic event in Milwaukee," the statement reads.

The pilots in those F-16s will be flying for an audience of 65,000 fans in Deer District, after the Bucks expanded their footprint for the Game 6 watch party.

Game 6 tips off at 8 p.m. Tuesday night at Fiserv Forum, with the Bucks one win away from their first NBA Championship in 50 years.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip