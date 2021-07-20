Milwaukee legend Milverine predicts a Game 6 win for the Milwaukee Bucks

If you needed any more reason to get hyped for Game 6, let us offer you one word: Milverine.

The Milwaukee legend was taking a stroll outside Fiserv Forum Monday night with his dog and ran into our Tom Durian. Of course, we had to get his thoughts on Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

"They can do it!" Milverine excitedly told Tom. He also gave an excited "Fear the Deer!"

The Milverine also gave a very specific reason to justify his faith. He cited the 1977 NBA Finals, where former Marquette player Maurice Lucas was part of a Portland Trail Blazers squad that came back from 0-2 to rattle off four straight wins for the title. Now that's a Wisconsin sports fan.

For those who may not be aware, the Milverine is a local legend who became popular for his shirtless speedwalks around downtown Milwaukee - and a passing resemblance to Hugh Jackman's Wolverine character from the X-Men series. TMJ4 last caught up with him back in 2018:

With Milverine on the Bucks' side, how could they possibly lose Game 6? The potentially clinching game tips off at 8 p.m. Tuesday night at Fiserv Forum.

