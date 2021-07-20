Dedicated Milwaukee sports fans spending day at American Family Field and Deer District

MILWAUKEE — It's a double header Milwaukee sports fans could only dream of: an afternoon cheering on the Brewers followed by the potential of the Bucks winning an NBA championship for the first time in 50 years.

Some dedicated fans decided they wanted to be in the middle of all the action. Tyler Peil, proudly wearing a Bucks jersey, was one of the first fans inside American Family Field on Tuesday afternoon.

"I'm going to the Deer District later. I just feel like it's a very good day to celebrate the City of Milwaukee. The Brewers are hot right now, they're looking real good heading into the second half and I'm just real excited to cheer on two Milwaukee teams tonight," Peil said.

Originally the first pitch for the Brewer's game was set for 7:10 pm. But, with the Bucks tipping off game 6 at 8 pm, the Brewers decided to move up their game to 3:10 pm. In a Tweet the team said, "Yes, we want to watch the Bucks game, too."

"I saw that notification come up on my phone and immediately in my head was like, 'oh we have to do both," said Gary Winthorp who was tailgating before the Brewers game.

Winthorp said it's incredible to see not only the Brewers, but the entire city and state come together to support the Bucks as the look the clinch the championship.

"You go players like Yelich who are tweeting out all the Bucks stuff and cheering on the Bucks. So when you can get the whole city to come together and even the state at this point, everyone is really excite, it's going to be a great day," Winthorp said.

