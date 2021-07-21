Fiserv Forum packed with A-list celebrities for NBA Finals Game 6

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee is the place to be!

Once again, a ton of A-list celebrities have filed into Fiserv Forum to potentially watch the Bucks win their first NBA Championship in 50 years. Here's a look at the big names who were in the house Tuesday night:

Rapper Chance the Rapper

A little late but Chance the Rapper has arrived for big night at Fiserv Forum! pic.twitter.com/B3W50d9rDb — Charles Benson (@CharlesBenson4) July 21, 2021

Green Bay Packers Coach Matt LaFleur

I’m getting more scoops than ⁦@lanceallan⁩.

Packers Coach Matt LaFleur at Fiserv Forum for #BucksInSix pic.twitter.com/7OccmSMxp8 — Charles Benson (@CharlesBenson4) July 20, 2021

Former Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Donald Driver

Just in::

I just talked with Packers Legend and all around good guy Donald Driver.

Here’s his prediction for tonight’s game! #FearTheDear! pic.twitter.com/pRCiRgDpAP — Charles Benson (@CharlesBenson4) July 20, 2021

Former Bucks Player Brandon Jennings

Folks here he is!



My quick interview with Mr Bucks In Six Brandon Jennings! pic.twitter.com/7zLCLdkC1F — Charles Benson (@CharlesBenson4) July 20, 2021

Former NBA Great Isiah Thomas

Basketball legend and 12 time NBA All-Star Isiah Thomas has arrived at Fiserv Forum! #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/OzC7LTUAPl — Charles Benson (@CharlesBenson4) July 20, 2021

Reality Star Kendall Jenner

More Celebrities in Milwaukee for Game Six.

Watch Kendall Jenner walk into Fiserv Forum! pic.twitter.com/hVpYS9SqP7 — Charles Benson (@CharlesBenson4) July 21, 2021

Brewers Player Kolten Wong

ESPN Personality Stephen A. Smith

Just in:



Steven A Smith has arrived at Fiserv Forum.

He did wave! pic.twitter.com/O2L2xu0j0I — Charles Benson (@CharlesBenson4) July 20, 2021

Former Bucks owner and US Senator Herb Kohl

The ultimate Bucks Fan! Former Bucks Owner Herb Kohl tells me “We’re going to win” pic.twitter.com/XDjXVfqS25 — Charles Benson (@CharlesBenson4) July 21, 2021

Rapper Gucci Mane

TMJ4

Brewers Star Christian Yelich

TMJ4

Rapper and Actor Chris Tucker

TMJ4

