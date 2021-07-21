Fiserv Forum packed with A-list celebrities for NBA Finals Game 6

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee is the place to be!
Once again, a ton of A-list celebrities have filed into Fiserv Forum to potentially watch the Bucks win their first NBA Championship in 50 years. Here's a look at the big names who were in the house Tuesday night:
Rapper Chance the Rapper
A little late but Chance the Rapper has arrived for big night at Fiserv Forum! pic.twitter.com/B3W50d9rDb— Charles Benson (@CharlesBenson4) July 21, 2021
Green Bay Packers Coach Matt LaFleur
I’m getting more scoops than @lanceallan.— Charles Benson (@CharlesBenson4) July 20, 2021
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur at Fiserv Forum for #BucksInSix pic.twitter.com/7OccmSMxp8
Former Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Donald Driver
Just in::— Charles Benson (@CharlesBenson4) July 20, 2021
I just talked with Packers Legend and all around good guy Donald Driver.
Here’s his prediction for tonight’s game! #FearTheDear! pic.twitter.com/pRCiRgDpAP
Former Bucks Player Brandon Jennings
Folks here he is!— Charles Benson (@CharlesBenson4) July 20, 2021
My quick interview with Mr Bucks In Six Brandon Jennings! pic.twitter.com/7zLCLdkC1F
Former NBA Great Isiah Thomas
Basketball legend and 12 time NBA All-Star Isiah Thomas has arrived at Fiserv Forum! #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/OzC7LTUAPl— Charles Benson (@CharlesBenson4) July 20, 2021
Reality Star Kendall Jenner
More Celebrities in Milwaukee for Game Six.— Charles Benson (@CharlesBenson4) July 21, 2021
Watch Kendall Jenner walk into Fiserv Forum! pic.twitter.com/hVpYS9SqP7
Brewers Player Kolten Wong
ESPN Personality Stephen A. Smith
Just in:— Charles Benson (@CharlesBenson4) July 20, 2021
Steven A Smith has arrived at Fiserv Forum.
He did wave! pic.twitter.com/O2L2xu0j0I
Former Bucks owner and US Senator Herb Kohl
The ultimate Bucks Fan! Former Bucks Owner Herb Kohl tells me “We’re going to win” pic.twitter.com/XDjXVfqS25— Charles Benson (@CharlesBenson4) July 21, 2021
Rapper Gucci Mane
Brewers Star Christian Yelich
Rapper and Actor Chris Tucker