Fiserv Forum packed with A-list celebrities for NBA Finals Game 6

Posted at 8:01 PM, Jul 20, 2021
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee is the place to be!

Once again, a ton of A-list celebrities have filed into Fiserv Forum to potentially watch the Bucks win their first NBA Championship in 50 years. Here's a look at the big names who were in the house Tuesday night:

Rapper Chance the Rapper

Green Bay Packers Coach Matt LaFleur

Former Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Donald Driver

Former Bucks Player Brandon Jennings

Former NBA Great Isiah Thomas

Reality Star Kendall Jenner

Brewers Player Kolten Wong

ESPN Personality Stephen A. Smith

Former Bucks owner and US Senator Herb Kohl

Rapper Gucci Mane

Brewers Star Christian Yelich

Rapper and Actor Chris Tucker

