Lou Perrine's in Kenosha will lower gas prices if the Milwaukee Bucks win Game 6

KENOSHA, Wis. -- Here's a chance to score some cheaper gas while celebrating a potential championship, Bucks fans.

Lou Perrine's in Kenosha announced a special promotion Tuesday in which they will lower the price of gas by whatever score the Bucks win by.

For example, if the Bucks win by 10 points, gas would be $0.10/gallon cheaper. If the Bucks blow out the Suns and win by 25, you're going to get a quarter off each gallon of your gas.

The price change will take effect at 9 a.m. Wednesday should the Bucks win, the company announced in a tweet.

Lou Perrine's is located at 5145 Sheridan Rd. in Kenosha.

Game 6 of the NBA Finals tips off at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

