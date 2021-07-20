Lou Perrine's in Kenosha will lower gas prices if the Milwaukee Bucks win Game 6

KENOSHA, Wis. -- Here's a chance to score some cheaper gas while celebrating a potential championship, Bucks fans.
Lou Perrine's in Kenosha announced a special promotion Tuesday in which they will lower the price of gas by whatever score the Bucks win by.
CHASING A CHAMPIONSHIP: MORE COVERAGE:
- The Legend Behind 'Bucks In Six' Explained
- Local Jeweler Giving Up To $5,000 In Refunds If Bucks Win Title
- No Saving Spots For Potential Bucks Championship Parade, DPW Says
- Bucks Expand Deer District To Fit Up To 65,000 Fans
- See All Stories At TMJ4.com/Bucks
For example, if the Bucks win by 10 points, gas would be $0.10/gallon cheaper. If the Bucks blow out the Suns and win by 25, you're going to get a quarter off each gallon of your gas.
The price change will take effect at 9 a.m. Wednesday should the Bucks win, the company announced in a tweet.
Lou Perrine's is located at 5145 Sheridan Rd. in Kenosha.
Game 6 of the NBA Finals tips off at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.