It looks like Brandon Jennings is in Milwaukee for Game 6 of the NBA Finals

MILWAUKEE -- It appears as if Milwaukee will have a very special guest for Game 6 of the NBA Finals Tuesday night - Brandon Jennings himself.

Jennings, who was drafted by the Bucks back in 2009, and is the creator of the famous "Bucks in 6" chant, posted a photo on Instagram Monday night with a very simple caption: "414."

Since Jennings is the creator of the infamous "Bucks in 6" chant, it makes sense the Bucks would want him courtside for a potentially championship-clinching Game 6.

The story of “Bucks in 6” comes from humble beginnings. In the 2012-’13 playoffs, the Bucks trailed LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and the number one seed Miami Heat 2-0 in the first round.

“Bucks in 6 always, that’s for the culture,” Jennings said in 2013.

The Bucks went on to lose four in a row.

“Bucks in 6, I mean, what else was I supposed to say? We’re going to lose and get swept? You’re supposed to go into the playoffs with confidence,” Jennings explained after losing the series.

Despite no “Bucks in 6” for the 2012-'13 team, the legendary motto took on a life of its own that’s still alive and well today.

“The fan base just really kind of took it and ran with it and it’s become kind of a calling card and a motto for the fan base really ever since,” said Bucks Chief Marketing Officer Dustin Godsey.

Historically speaking, Godsey knows “Bucks in 6” has been an extremely rare outcome.

Aside from this year’s Eastern Conference Finals, the last time the Bucks won a playoff series in six games happened before Jennings was born in 1984.

Game 6 of the NBA Finals tips off Tuesday night at 8 p.m. at Fiserv Forum.

