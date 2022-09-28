Kenoshan of the Week: Bradford High School senior receives National Hispanic Recognition Award

KENOSHA, Wis. — TMJ4 News is featuring a segment in conjunction with our partners at Kenosha.com. Each Wednesday, we will profile their "Kenoshan of the Week."

This week, we introduce to you Bradford High School senior and College Board's National Hispanic Recognition Award recipient Gaby Salgado. The award honors underrepresented students who are selected because of outstanding performance on the PSAT/NMSQT, PSAT 10 and/or AP Exams.

Salgado learned the good news just a few months after applying.

“My AP U.S. History teacher (Megan Winget) was the one who originally got the email at 8 a.m.,” Salgado told Kenosha.com. “She was very excited for me. She was trying to spread the word. That was an unbelievable part of my 10 a.m. walk along the lake.”

Salgado was born in Illinois and spent most of her childhood in Twin Lakes before moving to Kenosha six years ago. She is a member of the National Honor Society and has been involved on the swim team and in Student Government and the DECA, Environmental, and Latino Empowerment clubs.

“When I was younger, I wasn’t very proud to be Hispanic,” Salgado admitted. “Moving to a more diverse community where I was able to interact with more people like me, that really helped me come out of my shell and be proud of who I was. Winning this award is a big milestone of how far I’ve come to really express that I can be myself and really be on terms with who I am and where my parents have come from. This award has made me go, ‘Wow! I’m a Latina. I can do what I set my mind to do.’ I was very proud. My parents were proud.”

Salgado wants to study political science and go to law school with the hopes of becoming an immigration lawyer. She is considering Northwestern University, University of Illinois Chicago, University of Wisconsin-Madison, and UC San Diego.

Read the full story at Kenosha.com.

