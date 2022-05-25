Kenoshan of the Week: 3rd grader donates stuff animals to police to help comfort kids

KENOSHA, Wis. — TMJ4 News is debuting a new segment in conjunction with our partners at Kenosha.com. Each Wednesday, we will profile their "Kenoshan of the Week."

This week, we introduce to you a special nine-year-old-boy who is working to help comfort kids his age in heartbreaking moments.

Hunter Peterson, who celebrated his birthday on Monday, wants to be a police officer when he is older.

His reason?

“To save the world!” the Grewenow Elementary School third grader said.

He is off to a great start. For the third year in a row, Hunter is collecting brand new stuffed animals to donate to the Kenosha Police Department (KPD).

KPD officers use the stuffed animals to help comfort children in scary situations.

In 2020, Hunter hatched his stuffed animal idea when his birthday party plans had to be changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It turned out to be a birthday to remember as family members, friends and teachers contributed to the cause. The parade of cars to Hunter’s home helped bring the first-year total to 111 stuffed animals collected.

To read the full story, head on over to Kenosha.com.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip