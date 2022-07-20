Kenoshan of the Week: Trey Meier, the Kenosha Kingfish mascot

KENOSHA, Wis. — Meet this week's Kenoshan of the Week: Trey Meier, who appeared in the viral video as the Kenosha Kingfish mascot who was tackled by the Packers' AJ Dillion during an event in Kenosha last weekend.

Kenosha.com selected Meier for this sudden fame and being a good sport about it.

“It’s been a crazy last couple days,” Meier told Kenosha.com. “I’ve had so many interviews. It’s a little overwhelming, but I’m just trying to soak it all in, because this is kind of like a once-in-a-lifetime experience for a couple of days.”

20-year-old Meier will be a junior at UW-Milwaukee. He plays on the university's men's cross country team and is a lifelong resident of Kenosha.

