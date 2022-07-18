VIDEO: Packers' Dillon shows no mercy to Kenosha Kingfish mascot

KENOSHA, Wis. — Packers running back AJ Dillon showed no mercy towards the Kenosha Kingfish’s “Elvis" mascot during the celebrity softball match on Saturday.

Video emerged on Twitter showing Elvis and Dillon laying on the ground. They both work to get up, but by the time Elvis turned around and lifted his eyes, Dillon was upon him: football in hand, Dillon's shoulder exploded into the mascot, throwing his mask into the air and the man onto the ground.

A number of other Packers players attended the celebrity match including Jordan Love and Gilbert Brown.

Dillon retweeted a version of the video, and fellow Packers player David Bakhtiari wrote on Twitter: “911. I’d like to report a dead body..”

So far it seems Elvis made it through the incident. The mascot's Twitter account tweeted, "i can report that i am alive."

Some on social media pointed out the two were participating in the "Oklahoma drill." Two people start on the ground and the goal is to get to your feet and get the opponent on the ground.

The Kenosha Kingfish are members of the minor league Northwoods League.

i can report that i am alive https://t.co/6knkMtYzPN — King Elvis 👑 (@Elvis_Kingfish) July 17, 2022

“911. I’d like to report a dead body..” https://t.co/aZtDh94Gtl — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) July 17, 2022

