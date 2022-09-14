Kenoshan of the Week: Indie bookstore owner organizes inaugural Kenosha Book Festival

KENOSHA, Wis. — TMJ4 News is featuring a segment in conjunction with our partners at Kenosha.com. Each Wednesday, we will profile their "Kenoshan of the Week."

This week, we introduce to you Donovan Scherer, the owner of an indie bookstore called Studio Moonfall. Scherer recently organized the inaugural Kenosha Book Festival.

The weekend started with a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the three-year anniversary of the store and Studio Moonfall's weekly Free Book Friday giveaway, Kenosha.com reports.

There was also an Indie Author "Sneak Peak" and then a meet-and-greet with 20 guest authors, a used book sale, raffles, and a canned food drive were you could exchange a canned good for a book.

“This was kind of a test run to see how things went and it went really well,” Scherer told Kenosha.com. “From this experience, I know a little bit how we’re going to do it next time. We’re probably going to end up doing it twice a year — in April for Independent Bookstore Day and probably the week after Labor Day so we can get some schools involved.”

Scherer, 40, was born in California but moved to Kenosha and started high school a Bradford in 1997. He is the creator of the illustrated "Fear & Sunshine" series, and has self-published 161 books, including 20 coloring books in the last 12 years. Scherer's coloring books highlight local businesses in Kenosha.

His work is for both adults and children and focuses on fantasy and science fiction.

Read the full story at Kenosha.com.

