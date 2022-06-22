Kenoshan of the Week: Jack Rose recognized for his state tournament trifecta

KENOSHA, Wis. — TMJ4 News is debuting a new segment in conjunction with our partners at Kenosha.com. Each Wednesday, we will profile their "Kenoshan of the Week."

This week, we introduce to you Westosha Central's multi-sport athlete Jack Rose. Rose will take the final athletic competition of his storied high school career as the Falcons' starting shortshop in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 1 State Baseball Tournament this week. It will be the third time this year that Rose started for a State Tournament team. At the same time, he will begin his college basketball career for the NCAA Division I University of Wisconsin-Green Bay's men's team.

In the fall, he started for the Central boys volleyball team that finished as the WIAA-state runner-up. Rose was then the team's best player for the boys basketball team that reached the WIAA Division 2 state semifinals this winter.

An athlete starting on three State Tournament teams in one school is a rare accomplishment for a Division 1 or Division 2 program like Central's.

Though he already moved into his dorm at UWGB for the Phoenix's summer workouts, he is still with the Central baseball team until their State Tournament run in Grand Chute ends this week.

